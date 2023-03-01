Soul Glo, Cloud Rat and Backslider make for a holy trinity of heavy urgency at Winter Park's Conduit

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 11:15 am

click to enlarge Soul Glo are poised to rip through the City Beautiful again - Photo by Todd Cooper
Photo by Todd Cooper
Soul Glo are poised to rip through the City Beautiful again

Soul Glo’s 2019 Orlando appearance was a very underground Uncle Lou’s show. While the attendance was small, everyone there knew we were in the presence of something truly exciting.

The Philadelphia band’s career since then has proved us prescient. Shortly afterward, they signed to Epitaph Records and have finally been ripping their urgent and inventive music on the national level. Now the world is feeling the power of Black truth from one of the most distinctive and original bands in punk right now.

Between Michigan’s Cloud Rat, Philadelphia’s Backslider and Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, it will be an entire night of unholy noise.

(7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Conduit, $15)

Event Details
Soul Glo, Cloud Rat, Backslider, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir

Wed., March 8, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$15

March 1, 2023

