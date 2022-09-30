ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Some of Orlando's loudest 'rage for women's rights' and the Florida Access Network this weekend

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 5:09 pm

click to enlarge Caustic Bats - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Caustic Bats

Now that the War on Women is the official legal stance of the land and not just a punk band, a big swath of America has suddenly woken up to the culture war that’s been going on, largely one-sided, right underneath them. Those grapes of wrath have finally led to a groundswell of outrage and action across the nation.

Our local music scene has responded, too, with an uptick in rallies and benefit shows. This latest event will be a star-studded two-night affair across two venues to raise money for the crucial nonprofit Florida Access Network and spread awareness about looming abortion restriction.

Opening night will take over Uncle Lou’s (8:30 p.m. Friday Saturday, Sept. 30 Oct. 1, $10) and feature bands Antagonizör, Problem Pack, Mother Juno, Super Passive and KT Kink. The next night will be just up the street at St. Matthews (8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, $20) with Surfer Blood, Wet Nurse, Tight Genes, Caustic Bats and Sagittarius Aquarius.

Both events will be preceded during the day by food trucks, guest speakers, art vendors and raffles beginning at 1 p.m. Go have fun, rock out and let the SCOTUS know that what they just poked was a giant.

Event Details
Rage For Women's Rights: Antagonizer, Problem Pack, Super Passive, Mother Juno, KT Kink, Black Caligula

Rage For Women's Rights: Antagonizer, Problem Pack, Super Passive, Mother Juno, KT Kink, Black Caligula

Fri., Sept. 30, 9 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10

Event Details
Rage for Women's Rights: Surfer Blood, Wet Nurse, Caustic Bats, Sagittarius Aquarius, Tight Genes

Rage for Women's Rights: Surfer Blood, Wet Nurse, Caustic Bats, Sagittarius Aquarius, Tight Genes

Sat., Oct. 1, 1 p.m.

St. Matthew's Tavern 1300 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$20

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Trending

Concert calendar: Orlando shows to enjoy on the other side of Ian

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Rauw Alejandro will (hopefully) play Orlando's Amway Center on Sunday

Orlando MC Mad Illz to showcase his music and art during this weekend's 'Let the Speakers Pump'

By Bao Le-Huu

Mad Illz

The Orlando edition of Smoker's Club Fest brings headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver to town

By Matthew Moyer

Lil Uzi Vert comes to Orlnado as part of the Smoker's Club Festival

Orlando band Expert Timing release bold new album 'Stargazing'

By Bao Le-Huu

Expert Timing

Also in Music

The War on Drugs bring a bold new album and an ever-evolving live sound to Orlando Tuesday

By Alan Sculley

The War on Drugs play Hard Rock Live Tuesday night

Orlando band Expert Timing release bold new album 'Stargazing'

By Bao Le-Huu

Expert Timing

Orlando's Someday River team with the Dropout for dreamy new single 'Light Again'

By Bao Le-Huu

Someday River

Orlando electronic project Kurt Rambus ends two years of silence with new track 'Hert'

By Bao Le-Huu

Kurt Rambus unleashed a new track this week
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us