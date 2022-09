Some of Orlando's loudest 'rage for women's rights' and the Florida Access Network this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Caustic Bats

Friday

Sept. 30

Antagonizör

Super Passive

Now that theis the official legal stance of the land and not just a punk band, a big swath of America has suddenly woken up to the culture war that’s been going on, largely one-sided, right underneath them. Those grapes of wrath have finally led to a groundswell of outrage and action across the nation.Our local music scene has responded, too, with an uptick in rallies and benefit shows. This latest event will be a star-studded two-night affair across two venues to raise money for the crucial nonprofit Florida Access Network and spread awareness about looming abortion restriction.Opening night will take over Uncle Lou’s () and feature bands, Problem Pack, Mother Juno,and KT Kink. The next night will be just up the street at St. Matthews () with Surfer Blood, Wet Nurse, Tight Genes, Caustic Bats and Sagittarius Aquarius.Both events will be preceded during the day by food trucks, guest speakers, art vendors and raffles beginning at 1 p.m. Go have fun, rock out and let the SCOTUS know that what they just poked was a giant.