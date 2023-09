click to enlarge Courtesy photo Kes plays the Beacham on Saturday

Location Details The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-648-8363 10 events 153 articles

Modern soca music ambassadors Kes steer their "Man With No Door" tour into Orlando this weekend, and there will be dancing.Kees Dieffenthaller and Kes the Band are in the midst of a monthlong U.S. tour that numbers Orlando as the only Florida stop, so don't sleep on this one. It's a sure bet you'll hear stellar new single " Banga ."Kes plays the Beacham on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available via Tixx