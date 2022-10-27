ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Smoker's Club Fest brings the trifecta of hip-hop, weed and Halloween to Orlando this weekend

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 1:44 pm

Lil Uzi Vert headlines Smoker's Club Fest this weekend - Photo courtesy Lil Uzi Vert/Facebook
Photo courtesy Lil Uzi Vert/Facebook
Lil Uzi Vert headlines Smoker's Club Fest this weekend

Hip-hop, weed and Halloween: three great tastes that taste great together.

The Smoker’s Club fest sets up shop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds the day before Halloween with a blazing lineup including Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, Ken Carson, Young Nudy, GloRilla, Smoke DZA, Ice Spice, Kenny Mason, Big Yavo, Skaiwater, Rot Ken and loads more. Hosting on the main stage is Shiest Bubz, and hosting the VIP Halloween afterparty is infamous internet personality Druski.

This is the festival’s first incursion into the East Coast after a successful run of events out west. Smoker’s Club “celebrates hip-hop as one of the leading forces in paving the way for cannabis culture becoming mainstream.” We can only imagine what’s going to go down at 4:20 p.m. that day.

Event Details
The Smoker's Club Fest

The Smoker's Club Fest

Sun., Oct. 30, 11:30 a.m.

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$125-$175
