Smoker's Club Fest brings the trifecta of hip-hop, weed and Halloween to Orlando this weekend

Photo courtesy Lil Uzi Vert/Facebook Lil Uzi Vert headlines Smoker's Club Fest this weekend

Hip-hop, weed and Halloween: three great tastes that taste great together.The Smoker’s Club fest sets up shop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds the day before Halloween with a blazing lineup including Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, Ken Carson, Young Nudy, GloRilla, Smoke DZA, Ice Spice, Kenny Mason, Big Yavo, Skaiwater, Rot Ken and loads more. Hosting on the main stage is Shiest Bubz, and hosting the VIP Halloween afterparty is infamous internet personality Druski.This is the festival’s first incursion into the East Coast after a successful run of events out west. Smoker’s Club “celebrates hip-hop as one of the leading forces in paving the way for cannabis culture becoming mainstream.” We can only imagine what’s going to go down at 4:20 p.m. that day.