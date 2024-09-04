Smile! Porter Robinson is on his way to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena

Drawing inspiration from his love for video games, anime and Japanese culture, the American DJ and electronic music producer intertwines these influences in his work.
At age 18, Robinson started to gain international recognition and was nominated for the Billboard Music Awards in 2022. He released his latest album, SMILE :D, in July.
The Orlando show features Robinson backed by a full live band and revamped stage production, which he showed off to stunning effect at the Second Sky festival and Coachella in 2023.
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Addition Financial Arena, $36-$182.
