SmartPunk hosts Orlando Pre-Pre-Fest to showcase traveling punk bands en route to FEST

Photo courtesy Cliffdiver/Facebook Clivediver

For those who like it young, loud and snotty, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: Fest, Gainesville’s annual punk pilgrimage, is upon us. That also means that SmartPunk Records’ Orlando Pre-Pre-Fest show is back for its eighth year.The show features all bands on their way to the promised land, including Georgia’s Michael Cera Palin, Oklahoma’s Cliffdiver and New York’s Carpool, alongside Central Florida favorites Debt Neglector, Virginity and Suck Brick Kid.Jordan Shroyer of SmartPunk Records noted the show’s record of hosting bands before they go big: “In the past we’ve had relatively unknown bands at the time such as Pup and Little Big League — whose vocalist now goes by Japanese Breakfast. So it’s a great chance to catch some up-and-coming bands who might end up being the next big thing.”With more than 350 bands headed to Fest, Pre-Pre-Fest offers an opportunity to get a sneak peek at what awaits us on the horizon, in so many ways. Sounds smart, punks.