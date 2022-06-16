Sludge forefathers the Melvins announce Orlando return in October

click to enlarge
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Melvins at the Social back in 2019
Doom (and grunge, though maybe don't mention that to them) godfathers the Melvins are heading out on a North American tour in the autumn, and they will be returning to familiar stomping grounds in Orlando.
The band's “The Five Legged Tour
” will be a lengthy one, stretching through September/October and boasting a hefty six Florida dates, even.
“Nationwide once again! Nothing like touring the USA in the fall. Everyone’s a winner!” said frontman Buzz Osborne, with perhaps the world's greatest deadpan.
Melvins return to the Social on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Tickets are on sale now through SeeTickets
.
–
