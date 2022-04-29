Skyline festival to bring house and techno stars to Orlando Amphitheater over the Memorial Day weekend

Photo courtesy Green Velvet/Facebook
Green Velvet is heading to Orlando to play Skyline
Orlando will be playing host to yet another big dance-music festival this year, with Skyline set to take over the Orlando Amphitheater in late May.
Going down over Memorial Day weekend — a good a time to officially start the summer as any — Skyline Orlando will offer up over 30 artists getting down on three stages.
The lineup includes: Adam Beyer, ANNA, Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, Chris Lake, Hot Since 82, ZHU, Anfisa Letyago, Will Clarke, Ben Böhmer, Bob Moses, SOHMI, Cloonee, Avision, Monoky, TSHA and the obligatory many more.
Skyline's 2021 debut in Orlando was at the Vanguard downtown, and the new setting of the Orlando Amphitheater should provide much more elbow room and opportunities for bigger production.
Skyline Orlando happens on Friday-Sunday, May 27-29 at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Fairgrounds. Tickets and weekend passes
are on sale directly through the fest.
