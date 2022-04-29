VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Skyline festival to bring house and techno stars to Orlando Amphitheater over the Memorial Day weekend

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 4:55 pm

Green Velvet is heading to Orlando to play Skyline - PHOTO COURTESY GREEN VELVET/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Green Velvet/Facebook
Green Velvet is heading to Orlando to play Skyline

Orlando will be playing host to yet another big dance-music festival this year, with Skyline set to take over the Orlando Amphitheater in late May.

Going down over Memorial Day weekend — a good a time to officially start the summer as any — Skyline Orlando will offer up over 30 artists getting down on three stages.

The lineup includes: Adam Beyer, ANNA, Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, Chris Lake, Hot Since 82, ZHU, Anfisa Letyago, Will Clarke, Ben Böhmer, Bob Moses, SOHMI, Cloonee, Avision, Monoky, TSHA and the obligatory many more.

Skyline's 2021 debut in Orlando was at the Vanguard downtown, and the new setting of the Orlando Amphitheater should provide much more elbow room and opportunities for bigger production.

Skyline Orlando happens on Friday-Sunday, May 27-29 at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Fairgrounds. Tickets and weekend passes are on sale directly through the fest.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Godsped You! Black Emperor got seriously dark at Orlando's Beacham

Godspeed You! Black Emperor conjured a storm of sound at Orlando's Beacham
Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Godsped You! Black Emperor got seriously dark at Orlando's Beacham

Godspeed You! Black Emperor conjured a storm of sound at Orlando's Beacham
Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Godsped You! Black Emperor got seriously dark at Orlando's Beacham

Godspeed You! Black Emperor conjured a storm of sound at Orlando's Beacham
Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Trending

Mxmtoon will play the only Florida show of her world tour in Orlando next month

By Matthew Moyer

Mxmtoon will play the only Florida show of her world tour in Orlando next month

Brian Esser returns to Florida and finds new creative life post Yip-Yip with Cabo Boing

By Matthew Moyer

"a sinister cybernetic Dr. Zoidberg"

Orlando pop-punk band Porch Coffin debut new music video for "Parasitic Freedom (Damage)"

By Matthew Moyer

Porch Coffin

Orlando concert picks this week: Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Battles, Fanarchy Fest

By Bao Le-Huu

Battles Monday at Will's Pub

Also in Music

Orlando pop-punk band Porch Coffin debut new music video for "Parasitic Freedom (Damage)"

By Matthew Moyer

Porch Coffin

Brian Esser returns to Florida and finds new creative life post Yip-Yip with Cabo Boing

By Matthew Moyer

"a sinister cybernetic Dr. Zoidberg"

Orlando rocker Mike Dunn is finally back in a midnight mood with new single ‘You Belong to the Darkness’

By Bao Le-Huu

Mike Dunn

Orlando expat and Full Sail graduate Kaelin Ellis makes waves with collaborators and alone

By Bao Le-Huu

Kaelin Ellis
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us