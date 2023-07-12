Photo by Karen Mason Blair courtesy Skating Polly/Facebook Skating Polly's punk-hearted indie rock takes over Will's Pub on Thursday

Coming off the longest recording lull in their career, Oklahoma’s Skating Polly are finally back with their first new album in five years.Released just last month,is a rousing return to form for the underground celebrity-touted band and their most expansive record to date. It’s a whopping double album that showcases the full bloom and spectrum of their punk-hearted indie rock.Top to bottom, this is a strong overall tour package loaded with quality young risers. Minneapolis’ Bugsy are a swooning collision of indie-pop melodies and ragged grunge muscle, while L.A. indie-pop newcomers Jacklen Ro are a nova of charm and harmony.It’ll be a full night of great music with the refreshing added benefit of featuring an entire band roster with a gender makeup that actually resembles real life.