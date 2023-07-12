2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Skating Polly's punk-hearted indie rock takes over Will's Pub on Thursday

The Oklahoma band is touring behind new double album 'Chaos County Line'

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 4:00 am

Skating Polly's punk-hearted indie rock takes over Will's Pub on Thursday - Photo by Karen Mason Blair courtesy Skating Polly/Facebook
Photo by Karen Mason Blair courtesy Skating Polly/Facebook
Skating Polly's punk-hearted indie rock takes over Will's Pub on Thursday
Coming off the longest recording lull in their career, Oklahoma’s Skating Polly are finally back with their first new album in five years.

Released just last month, Chaos County Line is a rousing return to form for the underground celebrity-touted band and their most expansive record to date. It’s a whopping double album that showcases the full bloom and spectrum of their punk-hearted indie rock.

Top to bottom, this is a strong overall tour package loaded with quality young risers. Minneapolis’ Bugsy are a swooning collision of indie-pop melodies and ragged grunge muscle, while L.A. indie-pop newcomers Jacklen Ro are a nova of charm and harmony.

It’ll be a full night of great music with the refreshing added benefit of featuring an entire band roster with a gender makeup that actually resembles real life.

8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Will’s Pub, $15.

