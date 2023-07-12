Skating Polly's punk-hearted indie rock takes over Will's Pub on Thursday

Released just last month, Chaos County Line is a rousing return to form for the underground celebrity-touted band and their most expansive record to date. It’s a whopping double album that showcases the full bloom and spectrum of their punk-hearted indie rock.
Top to bottom, this is a strong overall tour package loaded with quality young risers. Minneapolis’ Bugsy are a swooning collision of indie-pop melodies and ragged grunge muscle, while L.A. indie-pop newcomers Jacklen Ro are a nova of charm and harmony.
It’ll be a full night of great music with the refreshing added benefit of featuring an entire band roster with a gender makeup that actually resembles real life.
8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Will’s Pub, $15.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed