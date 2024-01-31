Singer-songwriter Tinashe brings 'BB/ANG3L' tour to Plaza Live this weekend

click to enlarge Photo via Tinashe/Facebook Tinashe plays the Plaza Live on Saturday

Location Details The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District 407-228-1220 www.plazaliveorlando.org

Multi-talented singer-songwriter Tinashe is bringing her future-forward R&B pop sounds to Orlando this weekend.Promoting her newest album, released in 2023, Tinashe plays the Plaza Live as part of a nationwide tour. Tinashe launched her music career in 2011, releasing two critically acclaimed mixtapes before signing with RCA Records. She’s since departed from that label and gone the independent route to release the albums Songs forandis all killer and no filler, fitting right into Tinashe’s genre-experimental yet R&B- and pop-rooted wheelhouse.Tour support comes from rapper and dance producer Uniqu3.