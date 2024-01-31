Singer-songwriter Tinashe brings 'BB/ANG3L' tour to Plaza Live this weekend

Promoting her newest album BB/ANG3L, released in 2023, Tinashe plays the Plaza Live as part of a nationwide tour. Tinashe launched her music career in 2011, releasing two critically acclaimed mixtapes before signing with RCA Records. She’s since departed from that label and gone the independent route to release the albums Songs for You, 333 and BB/ANG3L.
Just seven songs long, BB/ANG3L is all killer and no filler, fitting right into Tinashe’s genre-experimental yet R&B- and pop-rooted wheelhouse.
Tour support comes from rapper and dance producer Uniqu3.
7 p.m., The Plaza Live, $30-$59.50.
