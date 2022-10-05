ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Singer-songwriter on the rise Lucy Dacus returns to Orlando, this time at the Beacham

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 5:44 pm

Lucy Dacus plays the Beacham on Friday - Photo courtesy Lucy Dacus/Facebook
Photo courtesy Lucy Dacus/Facebook
Lucy Dacus plays the Beacham on Friday

By the time Lucy Dacus performs at the Beacham this week, she will have already worked most of Europe earlier in the summer. The remainder of the year will see her playing increasingly prestigious stages in bigger and bigger cities, including a three-night stand at Brooklyn Steel later this month. Opening for Dacus: Crooks and Nannies, a quirky punk-pop duo out of Philadelphia.

The Virginia-born songwriter is on the road in support of Home Video, her third album on Matador. Released last year, it placed comfortably in the top 10 of the rock and Americana charts. Her first two albums also received critical acclaim, and each recorded step has pushed Dacus a little further up the indie-rock hierarchy. She’s also released two EPs (including a stellar Audiotree session) and at least 21 singles since her 2016 debut — incredible productivity. Dacus even moonlights as one-third of Boygenius, along with Phoebe Bridgers, none of whom are boys, but all of whom are geniuses.

By the time Dacus inevitably comes back around, in a year or two, she will be on another level. But, really, that’s always the case. In an increasingly uncertain world, one thing you can always count on is the upward trajectory of Lucy Dacus. Do see her, by all means.

Event Details
Lucy Dacus, Crooks and Nannies

Lucy Dacus, Crooks and Nannies

Fri., Oct. 7, 6 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$26

