Photo courtesy David Dondero/Facebook David Dondero plays Timucua this weekend

Location Details Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South 407-595-2713 7 events 75 articles

David Dondero has played many an Orlando stage, but this weekend he'll be treading the boards of a space new to him: the intimate Timucua Arts Foundation house.Dondero is back in town courtesy of the Modern Music Movement, as part of a touring run behind his newest album,David Dondero plays the Timucua Arts Foundation house on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through Timucua.