Singer and songwriter to the stars Bebe Rexha to play Orlando's Hard Rock Live

'She's Good' even after some idiot threw his phone at her

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Singer and songwriter to the stars Bebe Rexha to play Orlando's Hard Rock Live - Photo by Jason Omar Al-Taan
Photo by Jason Omar Al-Taan
Singer and songwriter to the stars Bebe Rexha to play Orlando's Hard Rock Live

The cover of multi-platinum singer Bebe Rexha’s newest album, Babe, immediately calls to mind one Dolly Parton for savvy pop-watchers. The resemblance goes way deeper than graphic-design homage, though.

Dame Dolly joins Rexha for a duet on the album, in the form of stripped-down weeper “Seasons.” It’s surely a case of game recognize game — aside from the irrefutable fact that both have uniquely powerful pipes,

Rexha, much like Parton, is as much a songwriter as a performer. In fact, she spent years behind the scenes, pitching in on the writing of singles for the likes of Eminem, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas. Now the spotlight is all hers, and it’s about time.

7 p.m., Saturday, June 24, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $40-$55.

Event Details
Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha

Sat., June 24, 7 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

$40-$55
Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

34 events 186 articles

Tags:

