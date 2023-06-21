click to enlarge Photo by Jason Omar Al-Taan Singer and songwriter to the stars Bebe Rexha to play Orlando's Hard Rock Live

The cover of multi-platinum singer Bebe Rexha’s newest album,, immediately calls to mind one Dolly Parton for savvy pop-watchers. The resemblance goes way deeper than graphic-design homage, though.Dame Dolly joins Rexha for a duet on the album, in the form of stripped-down weeper “Seasons.” It’s surely a case of game recognize game — aside from the irrefutable fact that both have uniquely powerful pipes,Rexha, much like Parton, is as much a songwriter as a performer. In fact, she spent years behind the scenes, pitching in on the writing of singles for the likes of Eminem, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas. Now the spotlight is all hers, and it’s about time.