Sing your life at the 'Lou's Karaoke Fundraiser' for the Mills 50 venue on Sunday

Support your dive bars and local music incubators

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 5:36 pm

click to enlarge Uncle Lou in front of Uncle Lou's — the site of a karaoke fundraiser on Sunday - Photo by Rob Bartlett for Orlando Weekly
Photo by Rob Bartlett for Orlando Weekly
Uncle Lou in front of Uncle Lou's — the site of a karaoke fundraiser on Sunday
The frills might be few, but among Orlando music cognoscenti and civilians just popping their head in the door randomly, late-night karaoke sessions at Mills 50 venue Uncle Lou’s are a hit, especially after shows at nearby stages Will’s, Grumpy’s and (yes) Lou’s empty out. Perhaps even bar manager Lou will jump in for a song or two (a treat!).

Sunday will see that tradition continue but for a good cause, because that night’s karaoke sesh is a fundraiser for Lou’s legal fund. In case you’ve forgotten, last year the venue was hit by a nuisance noise complaint lawsuit by a nearby neighbor and, well, lawyers ain’t cheap.

Support your local dives, because Mills Avenue is becoming distinctly undivey. (For instance, TMG has an upscale concept quite literally moving in next door.)

“Weird songs welcome,” trumpets the flyer for this event. That’s a guarantee, cowboy.

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., 407-898-0009, free-$2 per song.

Event Details
Karaoke Fundraiser

Karaoke Fundraiser

Sun., Dec. 10, 8 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

9 events 102 articles
LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

