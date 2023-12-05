Sing your life at the 'Lou's Karaoke Fundraiser' for the Mills 50 venue on Sunday

Sunday will see that tradition continue but for a good cause, because that night’s karaoke sesh is a fundraiser for Lou’s legal fund. In case you’ve forgotten, last year the venue was hit by a nuisance noise complaint lawsuit by a nearby neighbor and, well, lawyers ain’t cheap.
Support your local dives, because Mills Avenue is becoming distinctly undivey. (For instance, TMG has an upscale concept quite literally moving in next door.)
“Weird songs welcome,” trumpets the flyer for this event. That’s a guarantee, cowboy.
8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., 407-898-0009, free-$2 per song.
