Silvestre Dangond to play a two-night stand in Orlando this month

Photo courtesy Silvestre Dangond/Facebook
Silvestre Dangond will bring his clásicas vallenato
tunes to Orlando — for two nights in a row.
Dangond kicks off his headlining tour right here in Orlando in late July, before heading on to major U.S. cities like New York, Dallas and Seattle. The tour ends in Miami later in the year.
Through collaborations with singers like Nicky Jam and Maluma, Dangond has become a crossover pop star in his own right.
Dangond's songs like "Casate Conmigo" combining new reggaeton with Colombian style vallenato, have become fixtures at Colombian family functions. This will be a show made for dancing.
Silvestre Dangond headlines the Hard Rock Live
on July 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster
