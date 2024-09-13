'Silent piano' experience is set for Lake Eola Park later this month

MindTravel features a musician playing the piano live and direct into headphones worn by audience members. The pianist, Murray Hidary, is not only the musical brains behind the operation, but also a meditation expert. His musical teachings through MindTravel offer listeners “deeper meditation, sleep, health, vitality and creativity,” according to the MindTravel website.
Once attendees don their headphones, they are guided through the musical meditative journey by Hidary. The experience is designed to provoke introspection and help listeners tap into their inner peace.
MindTravel happens at Lake Eola Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.
Location Details
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed