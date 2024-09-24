The stadium tour, which has made stops at cities across the country, is sure to feature a combination of the St. Louis rapper’s biggest musical successes and viral hits, including chart-toppers “SkeeYee” and “Get It Sexyy.”
Don’t miss the ample opportunities candidate Sexyy and her cabinet — Atlanta R&B artist Hunxho, Pompano Beach rapper Loe Shimmy and fellow St. Louis rapper BlakeIANA — give during the performance to turn up while keeping it passionately patriotic.
They don’t say “In Sexyy We Trust” for nothing.
6 p.m. Thursday, Addition Financial Arena, $76-$146.
Event Details
Location Details
