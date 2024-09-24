Sexyy Red wants your vote at Orlando stop of the 'Sexyy Red 4 President' tour

In Sexyy we trust

By on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 at 11:55 am

click to enlarge Sexyy Red brings her candidacy to Orlando this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Sexyy Red brings her candidacy to Orlando this week
Go on Sexyy, do your dance. Rapper Sexyy Red has hit the campaign trail — and the next stop is Orlando. Watch the Hood’s Hottest Princess take on the Addition Financial Arena Thursday as part of the “Sexyy Red 4 President” tour.

The stadium tour, which has made stops at cities across the country, is sure to feature a combination of the St. Louis rapper’s biggest musical successes and viral hits, including chart-toppers “SkeeYee” and “Get It Sexyy.”

Don’t miss the ample opportunities candidate Sexyy and her cabinet — Atlanta R&B artist Hunxho, Pompano Beach rapper Loe Shimmy and fellow St. Louis rapper BlakeIANA — give during the performance to turn up while keeping it passionately patriotic.

They don’t say “In Sexyy We Trust” for nothing.

6 p.m. Thursday, Addition Financial Arena, $76-$146.

Event Details
Sexxy Red, Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA

Sexxy Red, Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA

Thu., Sept. 26, 6 p.m.

Addition Financial Arena 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

Location Details

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

additionfiarena.com


September 18, 2024

