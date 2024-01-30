Sevendust and Static-X to go down heavy at Orlando Amphitheater Friday

Photo courtesy Sevendust/Facebook Sevendust and Static-X bring 'Machine Killer' tour to town

Nu-metal survivors and heavy-music lifers Static-X and Sevendust are out on a second leg of their co-headlining Machine Killer tour, set to hit Orlando this week.There’s an element of vindication and nostalgia here: In 1999, the two then-rising bands touring together, and nearly a quarter-century later, they remain fast friends and creatively viable entities (as is touring opener Dope, who was on the original run as well).Speaking of creatively viable, Sevendust are promoting their 14th album,, and Static-X droppedjust a few days ago, crucially featuring the last remaining vocal performances and music from late frontperson Wayne Static.Two more enticements: The Amphitheater Pavilion is a great place for a show like this, with plenty of elbow room for moshing and general revelry; and Sevendust have dropped a couple hints that they’re looking to wrap things up. The choice is clear. And don’t forget to bring earplugs.