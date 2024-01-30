Sevendust and Static-X to go down heavy at Orlando Amphitheater Friday

Sequel to a 1999 tour for the two bands

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 12:18 pm

Sevendust and Static-X bring 'Machine Killer' tour to town - Photo courtesy Sevendust/Facebook
Photo courtesy Sevendust/Facebook
Sevendust and Static-X bring 'Machine Killer' tour to town
Nu-metal survivors and heavy-music lifers Static-X and Sevendust are out on a second leg of their co-headlining Machine Killer tour, set to hit Orlando this week.

There’s an element of vindication and nostalgia here: In 1999, the two then-rising bands touring together, and nearly a quarter-century later, they remain fast friends and creatively viable entities (as is touring opener Dope, who was on the original run as well).

Speaking of creatively viable, Sevendust are promoting their 14th album, Truth Killer, and Static-X dropped Project: Regeneration Vol. 2 just a few days ago, crucially featuring the last remaining vocal performances and music from late frontperson Wayne Static.

Two more enticements: The Amphitheater Pavilion is a great place for a show like this, with plenty of elbow room for moshing and general revelry; and Sevendust have dropped a couple hints that they’re looking to wrap things up. The choice is clear. And don’t forget to bring earplugs.

8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2, Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoamphitheater.com, $39.50.

