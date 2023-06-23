SeaWorld unveils lineup for Summer Spectacular Concert Series starting in July

Photo courtesy English Beat/Facebook
English Beat plays the SeaWorld Summer Spectacular Concert Series
SeaWorld is adding some more live music to its summer schedule, with this week's announcement of the complete lineup for their Summer Spectacular Concert Series
Starting in early July and running for about a month, the gig series features performers from the last five decades of popular music, taking in everything from Foghat to English Beat to Skillet and Pop Evil.
The complete lineup features:
July 8:
English Beat
July 9:
Little River Band
July 15:
Pop Evil
July 16:
Foghat
July 22:
Don Felder
July 23:
Rodney Atkins
July 29:
Maddie & Tae
July 30:
Jesse McCartney
Aug. 5:
A Flock of Seagulls
Aug. 6:
Skillet
SeaWorld's Summer Spectacular runs from July 8 through Aug. 6, and shows take place weekend nights at 6 p.m. at the Nautilus Theater. The shows are free with regular park admission
