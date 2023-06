SeaWorld unveils lineup for Summer Spectacular Concert Series starting in July

Photo courtesy English Beat/Facebook English Beat plays the SeaWorld Summer Spectacular Concert Series

SeaWorld is adding some more live music to its summer schedule, with this week's announcement of the complete lineup for their Summer Spectacular Concert Series Starting in early July and running for about a month, the gig series features performers from the last five decades of popular music, taking in everything from Foghat to English Beat to Skillet and Pop Evil.The complete lineup features:English BeatLittle River BandPop EvilFoghatDon FelderRodney AtkinsMaddie & TaeJesse McCartneyA Flock of SeagullsSkilletSeaWorld's Summer Spectacular runs from July 8 through Aug. 6, and shows take place weekend nights at 6 p.m. at the Nautilus Theater. The shows are free with regular park admission