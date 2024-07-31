Seattle's The Head and the Heart bring celestial folk music to Orlando this week

Indie darlings Phosphorescent open the show

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 2:42 pm

The Head and the Heart and Phosphorescent play Orlando this week - Photo courtesy Head and the Heart/Facebook
Photo courtesy Head and the Heart/Facebook
The Head and the Heart and Phosphorescent play Orlando this week
This majestic bill is for those who prefer their folk music more celestial than earthy.

Seattle ensemble The Head and the Heart have built a sterling name with a modern, indie brand of folk that deftly weaves orchestral and pop strands into an anthemic tapestry that can envelop an entire room.

Just as worthy of note are opening indie-country darlings Phosphorescent, who are emerging from the longest recording lull in their career. New album Revelator, their first in six years, is a welcome return of their soft and stately twang.

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, House of Blues, $53.50-$126.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
