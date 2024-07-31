Seattle's The Head and the Heart bring celestial folk music to Orlando this week

Seattle ensemble The Head and the Heart have built a sterling name with a modern, indie brand of folk that deftly weaves orchestral and pop strands into an anthemic tapestry that can envelop an entire room.
Just as worthy of note are opening indie-country darlings Phosphorescent, who are emerging from the longest recording lull in their career. New album Revelator, their first in six years, is a welcome return of their soft and stately twang.
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, House of Blues, $53.50-$126.
