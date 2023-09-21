Screaming Trees drummer and musical adventurer Barrett Martin comes to Orlando in November

Martin heads out on his "One Man Singing Earth Show" jaunt in November, a coast-to-coast jaunt with only one Florida engagement, at the Abbey. Martin is touring behind both his new Screaming Trees memoir, The Greatest Band That Ever Wasn’t, and upcoming television series The Singing Earth, based around the sonic adventures he chronicled in the 2017 tome of the same name.
In a social media post announcing the tour, Martin laid out what he has in store for audiences:
I will do my 2 hour show about music around the world, with spoken word stories, short films from my new music series, and I’ll be playing the soundtrack to these films on various instruments.
Barrett Martin plays the Abbey on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketweb.
