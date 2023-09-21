Screaming Trees drummer and musical adventurer Barrett Martin comes to Orlando in November

Martin will perform his ‘One Man Singing Earth Show’ in an exclusive Florida engagement

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 12:23 pm

Barrett Martin of Screaming Trees fame will play Orlando in November
Photo by Tad Fettig courtesy Barrett Martin/Facebook
Barrett Martin of Screaming Trees fame will play Orlando in November
Musician Barrett Martin , known for his drumming with grunge greats like Screaming Trees and Mad Season (and Skin Yard!) as well as his production work —  but did you know he's also an ethnomusicologist and an ordained Zen monk? —  is heading out on his first solo tour in over a decade. Orlando is one of his destinations.

Martin heads out on his "One Man Singing Earth Show" jaunt in November, a coast-to-coast jaunt with only one Florida engagement, at the Abbey. Martin is touring behind both his new Screaming Trees memoir, The Greatest Band That Ever Wasn’t, and upcoming television series The Singing Earth, based around the sonic adventures he chronicled in the 2017 tome of the same name.

In a social media post announcing the tour, Martin laid out what he has in store for audiences:

I will do my 2 hour show about music around the world, with spoken word stories, short films from my new music series, and I’ll be playing the soundtrack to these films on various instruments.

Barrett Martin plays the Abbey on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketweb.

