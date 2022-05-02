Scranton punks the Menzingers come to Orlando's Beacham this weekend

Photo courtesy the Menzingers/Facebook
“I Don’t Wanna Be An Asshole Anymore” is an anthem we should all embrace (perhaps particularly our esteemed governor). Fortunately for us, Orlandoans have the opportunity to sing our earnest hearts out to that trademark tune and may more courtesy of Scranton, Pennsylvania’s finest the Menzingers, this Saturday at the Beacham.
For many 30-something punks (like this writer), the Menzingers have provided a solidarity soundtrack since their formation in 2006; from the pessimism of coming of age in an era of endless wars and deepening disparities, to the eternal optimism found in somehow, so far, surviving it all. Loss, love and landlords, album after album, the Menzingers are right there offering rough-and-tumble harmonies to our lives.
The lineup of this tour is stacked. Alongside the Menzos are Oso Oso, a fantastic emo band out of Long Beach touring on their newly released album Sore Thumb.
Opening the night is Sincere Engineer, the solo moniker of Chicago’s Deanna Belos, who has her own well-earned cult following since the release of her first record in 2017. Give her newest record, Bless My Psyche
, a listen and you’ll know why.
As the song goes, it feels damn good just to bleed sometimes.
The Menzingers and company play the Beacham
on Saturday, May 7 at 5 p.m. Tickets are still available through Seetickets
.
And as always, tip your bartenders if you can, be mindful of COVID-19, and be good to each other.
