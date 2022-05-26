Scottish trio Chvrches make Orlando return next week

click to enlarge
Photo by Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson, courtesy Grandstand Media
Chvrches are currently in the midst of a U.S. tour promoting new album Screen Violence
, and they'll be bringing some of that audio carnage to Orlando very soon.
The Scottish trio are spending much of 2022 gigging around North America and that includes three shows in Florida — Tampa (May 30), Miami (May 31), Orlando (June 1) — next week.
If for some reason you can't make the shows, fear not - you can now make your own Chvrches-style music! The band has just released a custom "Screen Violence" effects pedal
with the goal being "to distill the sound of the record into a pedal."
Chvrches play the House of Blues
on Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be grabbed through Live Nation.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.