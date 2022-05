Scottish trio Chvrches make Orlando return next week

click to enlarge Photo by Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson, courtesy Grandstand Media

Chvrches are currently in the midst of a U.S. tour promoting new album, and they'll be bringing some of that audio carnage to Orlando very soon.The Scottish trio are spending much of 2022 gigging around North America and that includes three shows in Florida — Tampa (May 30), Miami (May 31), Orlando (June 1) — next week.If for some reason you can't make the shows, fear not - you can now make your own Chvrches-style music! The band has just released a custom "Screen Violence" effects pedal with the goal being "to distill the sound of the record into a pedal." Chvrches play the House of Blues on Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be grabbed through Live Nation.