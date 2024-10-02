Scottish punk lifers The Exploited storm into DeLand this week

With their crossover thrash tendencies and the unrepentant attitude of singer Wattie Buchan, Scottish icons The Exploited have pushed the bounds of both punk and provocation for over 45 years. Through generations and even a handful of heart attacks, Buchan and company continue to prove that the recipe for eternal life is piss and vinegar in equal measure.
Also featured will be California veterans Total Chaos, who embody the textbook punk
blueprint of mohawks, anger and idealism with their street-chiseled, crust-minded hardcore. Rounding out the bill will be L.A. punks Tarah Who?.
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Cafe DaVinci, DeLand, $25.
