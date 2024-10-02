Scottish punk lifers The Exploited storm into DeLand this week

Total Chaos and Tarah Who? open the show

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 2:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The Exploited come to … DeLand! - Photo courtesy The Exploited/Faceook
Photo courtesy The Exploited/Faceook
The Exploited come to … DeLand!
The idyllic small-town charm of DeLand is about to be shattered for a night by an old-school punk invasion.

With their crossover thrash tendencies and the unrepentant attitude of singer Wattie Buchan, Scottish icons The Exploited have pushed the bounds of both punk and provocation for over 45 years. Through generations and even a handful of heart attacks, Buchan and company continue to prove that the recipe for eternal life is piss and vinegar in equal measure.

Also featured will be California veterans Total Chaos, who embody the textbook punk
blueprint of mohawks, anger and idealism with their street-chiseled, crust-minded hardcore. Rounding out the bill will be L.A. punks Tarah Who?.

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Cafe DaVinci, DeLand, $25.

Location Details

Cafe DaVinci

112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand North

386-873-2943

cafedavincideland.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Blues-rocker Gary Clark Jr. announces 2025 concert in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Gary Clark Jr. comes to Orlando in 2025

Freestyle Free for All brings freewheeling and still fresh sounds to downtown Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu

It's a freestyle party in Orlando this weekend

Beware of Australian fairy-trap icon Zheani, who takes over the Abbey this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Australian fairy-trap icon Zheani is coming to Orlando

Italian metal act Nanowar of Steel is coming to Conduit to whimsically rock Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu

Nanowar of Steel will whimsically rock you

Orlando indie duo Shampoo Tears release new mini-album 'Tidal Wave,' a quantum leap forward

By Bao Le-Huu

Jeff Hindman's Shampoo Tears releases new music

'Enough About Me' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz as he releases star-studded solo album

By Bao Le-Huu

'Enough About Me,' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz

Does Midi Memory mainman Matt Messore dream of electric sheep?

By Matthew Moyer

Ghost in the machine Matt Messore

Jonas Van den Bossche releases new mini-album of shimmering and meditative reveries

By Bao Le-Huu

Jonas Van den Bossche releases a new mini-album
More

October 2, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us