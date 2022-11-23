Saturday night's alright for indie rock when Dayglow and Ritt Momney hit downtown Orlando

Photo courtesy Dayglow/Facebook Dayglow play Orlando at last

The exuberance of this bill is apparently too much to be held down even by a pandemic. Nixed by the wholesale COVID cancellation of the concert industry in 2020, the joint touring plans for these two indie-pop acts are finally back on and they’re packing hella pent-up sunshine.In a world mired in a shithole of doom and entropy, Austin’s Dayglow’s irrepressible pop songs stand defiant, convinced that a good, simple hook might just save the day. Meanwhile, between their originally scheduled tour and now,Salt Lake City opener Ritt Momney went viral with an excellent cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On” and went platinum. It’s but one of many reasons to show up early to check out Ritt Momney’s shimmering left-field pop.