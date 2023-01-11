Sanford Punk Fest gets wild with a stacked lineup for a fifth year this weekend

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 1:00 am

The Bastard Suns play Sanford Punk Fest on Saturday - Photo courtesy Bastard Suns/Facebook
Photo courtesy Bastard Suns/Facebook
The Bastard Suns play Sanford Punk Fest on Saturday

Havoc Under-ground return with the fifth edition of their all-day punk-rock takeover Sanford Punk Fest this weekend.

Involving two stages and 18 acts, this one will be a 12-hour mosh pit that brings punk bands from all over to mix it up with some of Florida’s best.

Lineup includes the Bastard Suns, Antagonizers ATL, Dial Drive, Wolf-Face, Doc Rotten, Debt Neglector, Tired Radio, Pangolin, Flag on Fire, the Problem Addicts, Nothing Lost, Forsaken Profits, Noxious Profit, Secondself, Friendly Fire, Our Escape, Dearly Beloved and the Palmeranians.

(Noon Saturday, Jan. 14, West End Trading Co., $20)

Event Details
Sanford Punk Fest 5

Sat., Jan. 14, 12 p.m.

West End Trading Co. 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford North

Buy Tickets

$15-$20

