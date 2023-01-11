Sanford Punk Fest gets wild with a stacked lineup for a fifth year this weekend

Photo courtesy Bastard Suns/Facebook The Bastard Suns play Sanford Punk Fest on Saturday

Havoc Under-ground return with the fifth edition of their all-day punk-rock takeover Sanford Punk Fest this weekend.Involving two stages and 18 acts, this one will be a 12-hour mosh pit that brings punk bands from all over to mix it up with some of Florida’s best.Lineup includes the Bastard Suns, Antagonizers ATL, Dial Drive, Wolf-Face, Doc Rotten, Debt Neglector, Tired Radio, Pangolin, Flag on Fire, the Problem Addicts, Nothing Lost, Forsaken Profits, Noxious Profit, Secondself, Friendly Fire, Our Escape, Dearly Beloved and the Palmeranians.