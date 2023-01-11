Sanford Punk Fest gets wild with a stacked lineup for a fifth year this weekend

Havoc Under-ground return with the fifth edition of their all-day punk-rock takeover Sanford Punk Fest this weekend.
Involving two stages and 18 acts, this one will be a 12-hour mosh pit that brings punk bands from all over to mix it up with some of Florida’s best.
Lineup includes the Bastard Suns, Antagonizers ATL, Dial Drive, Wolf-Face, Doc Rotten, Debt Neglector, Tired Radio, Pangolin, Flag on Fire, the Problem Addicts, Nothing Lost, Forsaken Profits, Noxious Profit, Secondself, Friendly Fire, Our Escape, Dearly Beloved and the Palmeranians.
(Noon Saturday, Jan. 14, West End Trading Co., $20)