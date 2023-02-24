Saharan rock legend Mdou Moctar to play Orlando’s Social in May

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Mdou Moctar/Facebook
Mdou Moctar play Orlando in May
Tuareg guitar legend Mdou Moctar is heading to Austin, Texas, to play the Austin Psych Fest and New Orleans Jazz Fest later this year, and has scheduled some American tour dates around that appearance. Luckily for us, Orlando is one of Moctar and his band's destinations.
Hailing from Niger, Moctar and company have gained fame as innovative interpreters of North African assouf
— desert blues — and each new album has seen Moctar and his musical comrades expand and change their sound, whether by experimenting with drum machines, adding in field recordings or playing unplugged.
Mdou Moctar plays the Social on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Tkx
.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter