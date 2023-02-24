Saharan rock legend Mdou Moctar to play Orlando’s Social in May

Innovative interpreter of North African desert blues

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 5:35 pm

click to enlarge Mdou Moctar play Orlando in May - Photo courtesy Mdou Moctar/Facebook
Photo courtesy Mdou Moctar/Facebook
Mdou Moctar play Orlando in May

Tuareg guitar legend Mdou Moctar is heading to Austin, Texas, to play the Austin Psych Fest and New Orleans Jazz Fest later this year, and has scheduled some American tour dates around that appearance. Luckily for us, Orlando is one of Moctar and his band's destinations.

Hailing from Niger, Moctar and company have gained fame as innovative interpreters of North African assouf — desert blues — and each new album has seen Moctar and his musical comrades expand and change their sound, whether by experimenting with drum machines, adding in field recordings or playing unplugged.

Mdou Moctar plays the Social on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Tkx.

