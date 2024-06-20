BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Sabrina Carpenter to keep things 'Short N' Sweet' at Orlando arena show come October

Opening acts include Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 5:21 pm

Photo courtesy Sabrina Carpenter/Facebook
Photo courtesy Sabrina Carpenter/Facebook
Sabrina Carpenter to play Orlando this autumn
We’ll keep this one “Short N’ Sweet”: Sabrina Carpenter is headed out on an arena tour fo the same name this autumn.

Following a big appearance at the Outside Lands Festival in August, before heading out on her own in late September, Carpenter will play two Florida shows: Orlando and Tampa in late October.

Carpenter is set to release her new album, Short N’ Sweet, on Aug. 23. Single "Espresso," which she performed on Saturday Night Live in a recent episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal, will be on the tracklist.

Sabrina Carpenter plays the Kia Center on Thursday, Oct. 24. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster Friday, June 28.

Touring openers include Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna.

Matthew Moyer

June 19, 2024

