Sabrina Carpenter to keep things 'Short N' Sweet' at Orlando arena show come October

Sabrina Carpenter to play Orlando this autumn
We’ll keep this one “Short N’ Sweet”: Sabrina Carpenter is headed out on an arena tour fo the same name this autumn.
Following a big appearance at the Outside Lands Festival in August, before heading out on her own in late September, Carpenter will play two Florida shows: Orlando and Tampa in late October.
Carpenter is set to release her new album, Short N’ Sweet
, on Aug. 23. Single "Espresso," which she performed on Saturday Night Live
in a recent episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal, will be on the tracklist.
Sabrina Carpenter plays the Kia Center on Thursday, Oct. 24. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster
Friday, June 28.
Touring openers include Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna.
