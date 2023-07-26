Round Eye, No Fraud and Florida punk luminaries past and present to go off at Will’s this weekend

Photo courtesy Round Eye/Facebook Round Eye play Will's with a host of Florida punk luminaries

This lineup is a Florida punk dream.With a decorated hardcore career dating back to the 1980s, No Fraud are a bona fide Florida legacy band.Although Shanghai-based, acclaimed experimental punk band Round Eye have deep Orlando roots, and they’re returning for the first time since 2019.The rest of the bill is pure Orlando, featuring dirty garage punks Tight Genes, the farewell show by Caffiends, and Deficit of Dreams, a makeshift RunnAmucks cover band. And between many of the band members across the lineup, this event will represent an unofficial reunion of the gang behind Orlando punk label Ripping Records.It’ll be a lot of Orlando music history in one room.