Rockers Taking Back Sunday take the stage at Orlando's House of Blues this week

Citizen opens the show

By on Tue, Jul 30, 2024 at 2:18 pm

click to enlarge Taking Back Sunday play Orlando this week - Photo by Ashley Osborn
Photo by Ashley Osborn
Taking Back Sunday play Orlando this week
American rock band Taking Back Sunday are on a North American tour with Citizen, and set to take the stage at the House of Blues Thursday.

The quartet got their start in 1999, quickly getting audience traction for their classic emo and grunge flair. The band solidified their sizeable fanbase around 2002 after releasing debut album, Tell All Your Friends, packed with fan favorites like “You’re So Last Summer” and “Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut From the Team),” all sure soundtracks for rainy days.

This should be a night for the emo lovers, just don’t break down that badly.

7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com, $53.

Event Details
Taking Back Sunday, Citizen

Taking Back Sunday, Citizen

Thu., Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$100
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com


