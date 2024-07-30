Rockers Taking Back Sunday take the stage at Orlando's House of Blues this week

The quartet got their start in 1999, quickly getting audience traction for their classic emo and grunge flair. The band solidified their sizeable fanbase around 2002 after releasing debut album, Tell All Your Friends, packed with fan favorites like “You’re So Last Summer” and “Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut From the Team),” all sure soundtracks for rainy days.
This should be a night for the emo lovers, just don’t break down that badly.
7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com, $53.
