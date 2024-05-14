BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Rockabilly legends Rev. Horton Heat get wild at a Harley-Davidson shop in Sanford this week

Rev it up

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 3:40 pm

Rev. Horton Heat get wild at a Harley-Davidson shop in Central Florida - Photo courtesy Horton Heat/Facebook
Photo courtesy Horton Heat/Facebook
Rev. Horton Heat get wild at a Harley-Davidson shop in Central Florida
Rockabilly trio emeritus Rev. Horton Heat have been regularly leaving it all on Orlando stages going back decades — we vividly remember a chaotic show at the former Sapphire Supper Club in the mid-1990s that was one of the most psycho(billy) shows we ever witnessed.

So, the boys are back in town this weekend, this time playing at the Seminole Harley-Davidson dealership, which is pretty perfect because the rockabilly-to- motorcycle synergy is strong. (And they played Ace Cafe a few years back, so another excellent callback.)

The band recently allowed themselves a rare moment of looking back amid their nearly constant forward motion with The Roots of the Rev covers album, which saw them tackling numbers by Ronnie Dawson, Carl Perkins and OG wildman Gene Vincent — here’s hoping more than a few of those numbers snake their way into Saturday’s set.

Opening are the Surfrajettes, who combine the danger of Shangri-Las with the tubular vibes of The Ventures.

7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Seminole Harley-Davidson, Sanford.
Matthew Moyer

