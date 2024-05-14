Rockabilly legends Rev. Horton Heat get wild at a Harley-Davidson shop in Sanford this week

So, the boys are back in town this weekend, this time playing at the Seminole Harley-Davidson dealership, which is pretty perfect because the rockabilly-to- motorcycle synergy is strong. (And they played Ace Cafe a few years back, so another excellent callback.)
The band recently allowed themselves a rare moment of looking back amid their nearly constant forward motion with The Roots of the Rev covers album, which saw them tackling numbers by Ronnie Dawson, Carl Perkins and OG wildman Gene Vincent — here’s hoping more than a few of those numbers snake their way into Saturday’s set.
Opening are the Surfrajettes, who combine the danger of Shangri-Las with the tubular vibes of The Ventures.
7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Seminole Harley-Davidson, Sanford.
