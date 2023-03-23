Rock supergroup the Winery Dogs ready to intoxicate Orlando this weekend

American rock supergroup the Winery Dogs invites you to experience musical “Xanadu” with them as they make a tour stop in Orlando this week.
The trio — drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Billy Sheehan and guitarist Richie Kotzen — all boast stints in popular rock and metal bands under their collective belts, including Poison, Dream Theater and Mr. Big.
With (majority) roots in ’80s glam metal and a determination to bring that sound into the now, the Winery Dogs are ready to rawk the City Beautiful and intoxicate you.
7 p.m., Sunday, March 26, Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $27.
Event Details
