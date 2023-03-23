Rock supergroup the Winery Dogs ready to intoxicate Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Travis Shinn Winery Dogs play the Plaza Live on Sunday

American rock supergroup the Winery Dogs invites you to experience musical “Xanadu” with them as they make a tour stop in Orlando this week.The trio — drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Billy Sheehan and guitarist Richie Kotzen — all boast stints in popular rock and metal bands under their collective belts, including Poison, Dream Theater and Mr. Big.With (majority) roots in ’80s glam metal and a determination to bring that sound into the now, the Winery Dogs are ready to rawk the City Beautiful and intoxicate you.