Rock fest Earthday Birthday returns to the Central Florida Fairgrounds next spring

Photo courtesy Breaking Benjamin/Facebook
Breaking Benjamin play Earthday Birthday next year
Orlando radio station WJRR is bringing back their Earthday Birthday music festival for another round in 2023 with a loud lineup featuring Breaking Benjamin.
The 2023 edition of Earthday Birthday is happening in April — once again outdoors at the Central Florida Fairgrounds — and WJRR's first round of headliner announcements are Breaking Benjamin, Falling in Reverse, the Pretty Reckless, Beartooth, Bad Wolves, Dorothy and New Years Day. More announcements are coming as the show date draws closer.
Besides music spread over three stages, there will be other diversions including a BMX demo, pro wrestling courtesy ARW, food trucks and a vendor village.
Earthday Birthday happens on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster
.
