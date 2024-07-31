Rising electronic-dance star William Black comes to Orlando's Vanguard

Black is a Los Angeles-based DJ and producer whose music delves into heavy subjects like depression, addiction and love, while never losing sight of ‘The Nature of Hope’ ... and that essential groove.
He began releasing music back in 2017, eventually making his name with debut album Pages and collabs with ILLENIUM and Audien. Black is now an in-demand touring artist who has just released the “Back to U” single.
10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave,, thevanguard.live, $10-$49.99.
