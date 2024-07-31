Rising electronic-dance star William Black comes to Orlando's Vanguard

Los Angeles DJ and producer headlines a downtown (gasp) nightclub

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 10:23 am

Share on Nextdoor
William Black comes to Orlando's Vanguard - Photo by Colin Patrick courtesy William Black/Facebook
Photo by Colin Patrick courtesy William Black/Facebook
William Black comes to Orlando's Vanguard
Looking for a sonic escape from bleak reality? Head over to Vanguard on Saturday to get lost in the music of William Black.

Black is a Los Angeles-based DJ and producer whose music delves into heavy subjects like depression, addiction and love, while never losing sight of ‘The Nature of Hope’ ... and that essential groove.

He began releasing music back in 2017, eventually making his name with debut album Pages and collabs with ILLENIUM and Audien. Black is now an in-demand touring artist who has just released the “Back to U” single.

10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave,, thevanguard.live, $10-$49.99.

Event Details
William Black

William Black

Sat., Aug. 3, 10 p.m.

The Vanguard 578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$51
Location Details

The Vanguard

578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

817-583-1136


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Rockers Taking Back Sunday take the stage at Orlando's House of Blues this week

By Houda Eletr

Taking Back Sunday play Orlando this week

Orlando emo band Flowers for Emily releases new 'Plastic' EP ahead of East Coast tour

By Bao Le-Huu

Flowers for Emily release 'Plastic' ahead of upcoming tour

Hip-hop innovator Missy Elliott takes the stage in Orlando as part of first-ever headlining tour

By Sarah Lynott

Missy Elliott brings her first headlining tour to Orlandoi

Punk in the Park announces more big names to Orlando Amphitheater show including The Bronx, Casualties and Guttermouth

By Matthew Moyer

Punk in the Park

Lindsay Denniberg returns to Orlando to present two evenings of sublimely strange film and music

By Matthew Moyer

Lindsay Denniberg performs as Pandora's Talk Box Thursday

Orlando emo band Flowers for Emily releases new 'Plastic' EP ahead of East Coast tour

By Bao Le-Huu

Flowers for Emily release 'Plastic' ahead of upcoming tour

Familiar Orlando roots rockabilly faces Skinny McGee + The Handshakes release debut album

By Bao Le-Huu

Skinny McGee & the Handshakes.release a new album

Mastodon hits Orlando with Lamb of God to celebrate a classic album onstage

By Thomas Crone

Mastodon stomps into Orlando
More

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us