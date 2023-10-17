Rico Nasty to perform at UCF homecoming concert this month

While the concert is part of UCF’s 2023 homecoming celebration, anyone can attend the ticketed event

By on Tue, Oct 17, 2023 at 5:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rico Nasty to perform at UCF homecoming concert this month
Photo via Rico Nasty/Faceook
The University of Central Florida is getting down and nasty during its 2023 homecoming with a live performance from cutthroat rap princess Rico Nasty.

Rico Nasty, whose full name is Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, will bring her “Monster Tour” to the AdditionFi Arena, located on the UCF campus, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

The hip-hop sensation started her music career when she was only a high school student, gaining more than 2 million monthly Spotify listeners since 2016.

Rico Nasty combines heavy metal, hyper pop and alternative rap to produce a unique sound, landing her on year-end lists at major music publications like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Dazed, GQ and more.

While the concert is specific to UCF’s 2023 homecoming, anyone can attend the ticketed event. UCF students are granted free entry with a valid UCF student ID and non-students can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando musician Hannah Stokes impresses with new sounds on Raised Eden Records

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stokes releases new single "How Could This Love Be So"

Nelly is coming to Mango’s Tropical Cafe on I-Drive later in October

By Matthew Moyer

Nelly to play concert on I-Drive this month

Meet Orlando’s new crop of wonderfully freaky drag stars-in-the-making at Kreepy Kandi Krave

By Matthew Moyer

Davi Oddity and Allie Slasher

Shaq to return to Orlando as DJ Diesel for UCF's Homecoming Game

By Matthew Moyer

Shaq will spin at UCF's Homecoming game as DJ Diesel

Also in Music

Young Orlando band Better Than This is better than most everything

By Maisie Haney

Better Than This

Orlando musician Zoya Zafar dazzles with new single ‘Tunnel Vision’

By Bao Le-Huu

Zoya releases new single "Tunnel Vision" with a very different sound

Orlando musician Hannah Stokes impresses with new sounds on Raised Eden Records

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stokes releases new single "How Could This Love Be So"

Orlando looks back at jazz musician Sam Rivers’ legacy

By Kyle Eagle

Sam Rivers
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us