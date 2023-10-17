Rico Nasty to perform at UCF homecoming concert this month

click to enlarge
The University of Central Florida is getting down and nasty during its 2023 homecoming with a live performance from cutthroat rap princess Rico Nasty.
Rico Nasty, whose full name is Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, will bring her “Monster Tour” to the AdditionFi Arena, located on the UCF campus, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.
The hip-hop sensation started her music career when she was only a high school student, gaining more than 2 million monthly Spotify listeners since 2016.
Rico Nasty combines heavy metal, hyper pop and alternative rap to produce a unique sound, landing her on year-end lists at major music publications like Rolling Stone
, Pitchfork, Dazed
, GQ
and more.
While the concert is specific to UCF’s 2023 homecoming, anyone can attend the ticketed event. UCF students are granted free entry with a valid UCF student ID and non-students can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster
.
