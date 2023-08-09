Rickolus and The Pauses team up for Will’s Pub gig this weekend

Photo courtesy Rickolus/Facebook Rickolus and the Pauses close out the weekend at Will's Pub

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 44 events 673 articles

This show will be a veritable kaleidoscope of bright Florida talent. Jacksonville headliner Rickolus alone would guarantee that with his wild versatility and ever-shifting styles, a modus operandi that’s allowed him to build a strong and singular name in both the indie and hip-hop worlds. This time, he’s coming with a full band to render his literate brand of pop.Orlando indie-rock legends The Pauses will add both electronic and rock to the mix. And while he’s known as the drummer for pop-punk band Virginity and a Tierney Tough collaborator, James Dreffen’s solo work should also be known for its studied folk-pop finesse.