Rickolus and The Pauses team up for Will’s Pub gig this weekend

Photo courtesy Rickolus/Facebook
Rickolus and the Pauses close out the weekend at Will's Pub
This show will be a veritable kaleidoscope of bright Florida talent. Jacksonville headliner Rickolus alone would guarantee that with his wild versatility and ever-shifting styles, a modus operandi that’s allowed him to build a strong and singular name in both the indie and hip-hop worlds. This time, he’s coming with a full band to render his literate brand of pop.
Orlando indie-rock legends The Pauses will add both electronic and rock to the mix. And while he’s known as the drummer for pop-punk band Virginity and a Tierney Tough collaborator, James Dreffen’s solo work should also be known for its studied folk-pop finesse.
8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Will’s Pub, $10-$13.
Location Details
1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50
44 events 673 articles
