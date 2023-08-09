Rickolus and The Pauses team up for Will’s Pub gig this weekend

‘A veritable kaleidoscope of bright Florida talent’

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 4:00 am

Rickolus and the Pauses close out the weekend at Will's Pub - Photo courtesy Rickolus/Facebook
Photo courtesy Rickolus/Facebook
Rickolus and the Pauses close out the weekend at Will's Pub
This show will be a veritable kaleidoscope of bright Florida talent. Jacksonville headliner Rickolus alone would guarantee that with his wild versatility and ever-shifting styles, a modus operandi that’s allowed him to build a strong and singular name in both the indie and hip-hop worlds. This time, he’s coming with a full band to render his literate brand of pop.

Orlando indie-rock legends The Pauses will add both electronic and rock to the mix. And while he’s known as the drummer for pop-punk band Virginity and a Tierney Tough collaborator, James Dreffen’s solo work should also be known for its studied folk-pop finesse.

8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Will’s Pub, $10-$13.

rickoLus, The Pauses, James Dreffen, DNA

Sun., Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

$10-$13
Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

Will's Pub

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
