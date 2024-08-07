Resurgent Chicago grinders Weekend Nachos storm into Orlando

Thrull, M.A.C.E. and Throwin Up open the night

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 11:40 am

Weekend Nachos bring ongoing reunion to Conduit
Photo courtesy Weekend Nachos/Bandcamp
Weekend Nachos bring ongoing reunion to Conduit
When retired Chicago band Weekend Nachos got back together last November to fuck some shit up at their first show since 2017, the lightning lit up the heavy underground.

Thankfully, that spark reawakened the beast, resulting in something resembling a full-blown reunion tour that’s on course to leave a path of annihilation right through Florida.

For the Orlando show, Weekend Nachos will be properly flanked by a prime brigade of homegrown talent that includes brutal noise punks Thrull, essential feminist hardcore band M.A.C.E. and grind punks Throwin Up.

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Conduit, $25.

Weekend Nachos, Thrull, M.A.C.E., Throwin Up

Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

$25
Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
August 7, 2024

