Resurgent Chicago grinders Weekend Nachos storm into Orlando

Thankfully, that spark reawakened the beast, resulting in something resembling a full-blown reunion tour that’s on course to leave a path of annihilation right through Florida.
For the Orlando show, Weekend Nachos will be properly flanked by a prime brigade of homegrown talent that includes brutal noise punks Thrull, essential feminist hardcore band M.A.C.E. and grind punks Throwin Up.
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Conduit, $25.
Event Details
Location Details
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed