Resurgent boy-band Big Time Rush announce Orlando return this summer

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 3:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Big Time Rush in Orlando last year - Photo by Gianna Aceto
Photo by Gianna Aceto
Big Time Rush in Orlando last year

Big Time Rush "can't get enough" of the City Beautiful, so they are plotting a return to Orlando as part of their summer tour — and it's the only chance you'll get to see them in Florida.

The Nickelodeon-famous boy-band are hitting the road starting in June with their Can’t Get Enough Tour, a coast-to-coast jaunt that builds off the momentum of their reunion tour last year. The trek only includes one Florida show at Orlando's Amway Center, their first show in the city since last July's stop at Addition Financial Arena.

Big Time Rush play the Amway Center on Sunday, July 30. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Epcot reveals lineup for Garden Rocks concert series featuring Smash Mouth, Simple Plan and more

By Matthew Moyer

Smash Mouth play Epcot's Garden Rocks

Universal Orlando announces Mardi Gras concert lineup with Goo Goo Dolls, 3 Doors Down and more

By Matthew Moyer

Nothing says 'Mardi Gras' like the Goo Goo Dolls

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to play Orlando's Amway Center on Sunday

By Ida V. Eskamani

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play Orlando next week

Tom Verlaine's music changed the course of rock music — and even the life of one UCF student, years back

By Brian Costello

Pioneering punk guitarist Tom Verlaine passed away over the weeend

Also in Music

Tom Verlaine's music changed the course of rock music — and even the life of one UCF student, years back

By Brian Costello

Pioneering punk guitarist Tom Verlaine passed away over the weeend

Orlando musician Nate Jones shows a calmer side of his musical personality with IAMASI

By Bao Le-Huu

Nate Jones impresses with solo project IAMASI

Lydia Lunch blesses Orlando with her presence again this week. Consider yourself warned

By Shelton Hull

Lydia Lunch and Joseph Keckler

New Orlando band Emerging Shadows unleash brooding slice of post-rock "Mudlarking"

By Bao Le-Huu

New Orlando band Emerging Shadows unleash brooding slice of post-rock "Mudlarking"
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us