Remi Wolf steers "Gwingle Gwongle Tour" into Orlando's Plaza Live

Photo courtesy Remi Wolf/Facebook Remi Wolf

Future-forward pop star Remi Wolf’s “Gwingle Gwongle Tour” is finally landing in Orlando next week.The L.A.-based singer-songwriter has a musical aesthetic that is eccentric and unique — with songs that ping-pong between genres, from disco to funk to lo-fi to pop to rock. Wolf’s bold and colorful personality has her turning the tables on a somewhat overtaxed bedroom-pop genre, reforming it into something that has been described by theas “hypercolored explosions.”After listening to collaborations with other indie-pop new-schoolers like Still Woozy and Wallows, we are excited to see Wolf’s radiance shine during her Plaza Live show.