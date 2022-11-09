ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Remi Wolf steers "Gwingle Gwongle Tour" into Orlando's Plaza Live

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 2:35 pm

Remi Wolf - Photo courtesy Remi Wolf/Facebook
Photo courtesy Remi Wolf/Facebook
Remi Wolf

Future-forward pop star Remi Wolf’s “Gwingle Gwongle Tour” is finally landing in Orlando next week.

The L.A.-based singer-songwriter has a musical aesthetic that is eccentric and unique — with songs that ping-pong between genres, from disco to funk to lo-fi to pop to rock. Wolf’s bold and colorful personality has her turning the tables on a somewhat overtaxed bedroom-pop genre, reforming it into something that has been described by the New York Times as “hypercolored explosions.”

After listening to collaborations with other indie-pop new-schoolers like Still Woozy and Wallows, we are excited to see Wolf’s radiance shine during her Plaza Live show.

8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $30-$45.
Event Details
Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf

Tue., Nov. 15, 8 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$30-$45
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub
Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub
Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub

Everything we saw at Kinda Punk But Not Really's Halloween party at Will's Pub
Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Trending

Yes, there's a Shrek-themed Rave happening at Orlando's Beacham in December

By Matthew Moyer

Rave with Shrek

Orlando country radio station K92 FM to throw Jingle Jam concert featuring Walker Hayes

By Matthew Moyer

Walker Hayes

Film composer and industrial music innovator J.G. Thirlwell to play Orlando in December

By Matthew Moyer

J.G. Thirwell

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is near

By Valerie Galarza

A denizen of Electric Daisy Carnival 2021

Also in Music

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

By Sarah Kinbar

Kickkone.

Catch up with C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels on new singles roundup 'Where Bones Glow'

By Bao Le-Huu

CB Carlyle & the Desert Angels

Orlando rapper Mave drops swaggering new single 'Danchou'

By Bao Le-Huu

Mave

The Highest Paying Jobs in the Music Industry SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute Sponsored

The Highest Paying Jobs in the Music Industry
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us