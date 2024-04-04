BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Rejuvenation Orchestra launches residency at Timucua Arts

Deep Orlando legacy revival

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 10:14 am

click to enlarge Sam Rivers' legacy lives on, from the Timucua stage - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Sam Rivers' legacy lives on, from the Timucua stage
Hot damn, the pulse of Sam Rivers beats regularly in Orlando once again!

Perhaps not since the residency that the late jazz great had at the OG Will’s Pub, back when Rivers was still alive, has his band jammed his legendary music on stage on a serial basis than the Rejuvenation Orchestra’s current Timucua stint.

Led by longtime Rivers bassist Doug Mathews, this ensemble is a blend of original RivBea Orchestra members and hot young guns. Now, on the first Sunday of the month, the public is invited to witness their live dynamism anew.

To make it an even more perfect proposition, the tickets are pay-what-you-like. This is deep Orlando legacy in motion right here.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, Timucua Arts Foundation.
Event Details
Rejuvenation Orchestra: Sam Rivers Legacy

Rejuvenation Orchestra: Sam Rivers Legacy

Sun., April 7, 7:30 p.m.

Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

Buy Tickets

free-$25
Location Details

Timucua Arts Foundation

2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

407-595-2713

timucua.com


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
April 3, 2024

