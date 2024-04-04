Rejuvenation Orchestra launches residency at Timucua Arts

Perhaps not since the residency that the late jazz great had at the OG Will’s Pub, back when Rivers was still alive, has his band jammed his legendary music on stage on a serial basis than the Rejuvenation Orchestra’s current Timucua stint.
Led by longtime Rivers bassist Doug Mathews, this ensemble is a blend of original RivBea Orchestra members and hot young guns. Now, on the first Sunday of the month, the public is invited to witness their live dynamism anew.
To make it an even more perfect proposition, the tickets are pay-what-you-like. This is deep Orlando legacy in motion right here.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, Timucua Arts Foundation.
