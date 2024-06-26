Reggaeton star Feid plays an Orlando arena show this week

It’s all true: Last time Ferxxo played the City Beautiful, it was at Hard Rock Live, but for this U.S. jaunt, everything is bigger. And not just the venues; promised for the night is “a groundbreaking musical journey” with hits like “Luna” and Bad Bunny collab “Perro Negro” given prominent spotlight.
Feid has been road-tripping through enormodomes across North America and this pair of Florida shows — Orlando on Friday and Miami eight days later — are the curtain calls, so don’t miss out.
7 p.m. Friday, June 28, Kia Center, $65-$240.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed