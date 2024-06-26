BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Reggaeton star Feid plays an Orlando arena show this week

The Ferxxocalipsis arena tour winds down in Florida

By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 11:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Feid returns to Orlando Friday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Feid returns to Orlando Friday
Colombian reggaeton juggernaut Feid brings his Ferxxocalipsis tour to Orlando for a return appearance — this time at an arena.

It’s all true: Last time Ferxxo played the City Beautiful, it was at Hard Rock Live, but for this U.S. jaunt, everything is bigger. And not just the venues; promised for the night is “a groundbreaking musical journey” with hits like “Luna” and Bad Bunny collab “Perro Negro” given prominent spotlight.

Feid has been road-tripping through enormodomes across North America and this pair of Florida shows — Orlando on Friday and Miami eight days later — are the curtain calls, so don’t miss out.

7 p.m. Friday, June 28, Kia Center, $65-$240.

Event Details
Feid

Feid

Fri., June 28, 7 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$65-$240
Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Rapper Sexyy Red brings her tour — and presidential campaign — to Orlando in September

By Matthew Moyer

Sexyy Red brings her candidacy to Orlando

Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando lineup for November is unveiled, featuring over 100 acts

By Matthew Moyer

EDC is back this autumn and, indeed, bigger than ever

Jim Henson and David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' is coming in concert to Orlando this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Jim Henson and David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' is coming in concert to Orlando this fall

Music fest Hulaween in Suwannee announces 2024 lineup

By Matthew Moyer

Suwannee Hulaween is back in later October

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new songs after years of silence

By Bao Le-Huu

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new music

Cavetown's Robin Skinner talks music, inspiration and finding community as a transgender artist

By Houda Eletr

Cavetown's Robin Daniel Skinner

Aussie folk singer Leah Senior performs at Judson's Live with Kairos Creature Club

By Zoey Thomas

Aussie folk singer Leah Senior performs at Judson's Live with Kairos Creature Club

"It felt like a dream" — Orlando's Acoqui talk about making their newest album

By Gabby Macogay

Acoqui release long-awaited album
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us