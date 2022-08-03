VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Reggaeton icon Bad Bunny is back in Orlando for the second time this year

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 3:45 pm

click to enlarge Reggaeton icon Bad Bunny is back in Orlando for the second time this year
Photo by J.D. Casto

Get ready to drink deeply of your "Moscow Mules," because reggaeton icon Bad Bunny is back in Orlando for the second time this year, and everything about this "World's Hottest Tour" return date is bigger and arguably better.

It's been quite a year for the Puerto Rican singer since releasing his record-breaking album Un Verano Sin Ti — El Conejo Malo just crushed the previous record for the most Spotify streams in one month, placing him at No. 7 worldwide among Spotify's global artists; former president Barack Obama just shared his summer playlist, and Bad Bunny's "Ojitos Lindos" was part of that list of Executive Branch bangers; and BB's TikTok supremacy continued, with a recent video of him singing the theme to Mexican telenovela Rebelde in a cowboy hat going instantly viral.

Last time Bad Bunny was in Orlando he played an arena, this time he's going straight to the top with a stadium show, and by the time you read this it will be more than likely sold out. And yet, titi me pregunto if I'm going ... you know the answer.  
Event Details
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

Fri., Aug. 5, 7 p.m.

Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$85-$1750
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Trending

Orlando's Ms. Meka Nism elected president of Florida chapter of the Recording Academy

By Bao Le-Huu

Ms. Meka Nism

Girl Talk to make a 'full court press' into Orlando in December

By Matthew Moyer

Girl Talk

Have a 'he wrote that?!' moment or two when American music legends Buddy Guy and John Hiatt play Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Buddy Guy and John Hiatt play the Dr. Phillips Center Wednesday

Central Florida's Black Wick and Dylan Houser team up to push vaporwave to the outer limits

By Bao Le-Huu

Black Wick teams with Dylan Houser for vaporwave weirdness

Also in Music

Orlando's Ms. Meka Nism elected president of Florida chapter of the Recording Academy

By Bao Le-Huu

Ms. Meka Nism

Central Florida's Black Wick and Dylan Houser team up to push vaporwave to the outer limits

By Bao Le-Huu

Black Wick teams with Dylan Houser for vaporwave weirdness

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

By Alex Galbraith

Steely Dan: Clearly not ready to rock Orlando on Monday and Tuesday

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend

By Maitane Orue

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us