Red Hot Chili Peppers to get 'Freaky Styley' in Orlando on Thursday

Photo courtesy Red Hot Chili Peppers/Facebook Red Hot Chili Peppers play Camping World Stadium this week

Like a cockroach, the blend of Flea’s funky bass and Anthony Kiedis’ punky SoCal scatting will outlive almost anything in pop.Tastes have changed, pandemics have descended, yet there will always be a sizable squad primed to lose their minds to Red Hot Chili Peppers' lyrical couplets like “Trinidad’s got it bad for Tobago, take me to the lake where we do the avocado.”The loyal RHCP massive will descend on Camping World Stadium Thursday when the Peppers hit Orlando as part of a 32-date world tour.And even if a few of the live vids sadly made their way onto the Catatonic Youths Instagram, fans of the funk will get more than their money’s worth with weirdo funk god Thundercat opening — a subtle passing-of-the-torch moment.Also, the Strokes will be there and even we can admit that’s pretty cool. Is this it? Yes, it is.