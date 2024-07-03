Reconvened K-pop stars A.C.E. brings Rewind tour to Orlando's Plaza Live

Fresh from two years of mandatory military service in South Korea, the band is traveling to 14 cities across North America. (In true Elvis Presley fashion, the band dropped everything to serve in the country’s armed forces, but have regained momentum with ease.)
The reconvened A.C.E. in quick succession has dropped new mini-album My Girl: My Choice and the single “Supernatural”; My Girl: My Choice boasts a blend of English and Korean love songs with slight jazzy elements meshing with their signature pop flair. A.C.E promises to play fan favorites like “Savage,” “Under Cover,” “Goblin (Favorite Boys)” and more. And that’s an order.
6 p.m. Friday, July 5, Plaza Live, $69.50-$300.
