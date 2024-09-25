Ray LaMontagne looks back musically at the Orlando stop of his 'Long Way Home' tour

The night will be a 'journey through time'

By on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 10:29 am

click to enlarge Ray LaMontagne plays the Dr. Phillips Center - Photo by Brian Stowell
Photo by Brian Stowell
Ray LaMontagne plays the Dr. Phillips Center
Fill your weekend with nu-folk music by delving into the earthy, intimate sounds of
Ray LaMontagne’s “Long Way Home” tour.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and musician has produced nine studio albums over the past two decades, with his debut album, Trouble, kick-starting what’s become an enduring career in 2004.

His concert is set to be a “journey through time,” featuring greatest hits and beloved fan-favorites. LaMontagne is known for the occasional venture into psychedelic pop and country-rock waters, most prominent on his fifth album Supernova, which became his third straight album to near the top regions of the Billboard 200.

He has won three Boston Music Awards as well as an XM Nation Music Award. His latest album, Long Way Home, was released in August and will surely grab the spotlight.

7 p.m. Saturday, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, $60.
Event Details
Ray Lamontagne, The Secret Sisters

Ray Lamontagne, The Secret Sisters

Sat., Sept. 28, 7 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$59.50-$329
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org


