Ray LaMontagne looks back musically at the Orlando stop of his 'Long Way Home' tour

Ray LaMontagne’s “Long Way Home” tour.
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and musician has produced nine studio albums over the past two decades, with his debut album, Trouble, kick-starting what’s become an enduring career in 2004.
His concert is set to be a “journey through time,” featuring greatest hits and beloved fan-favorites. LaMontagne is known for the occasional venture into psychedelic pop and country-rock waters, most prominent on his fifth album Supernova, which became his third straight album to near the top regions of the Billboard 200.
He has won three Boston Music Awards as well as an XM Nation Music Award. His latest album, Long Way Home, was released in August and will surely grab the spotlight.
7 p.m. Saturday, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, $60.
