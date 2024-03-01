Raucous folk-punks Apes of the State land in Orlando again this weekend

Stacked folk-punk bill at Stardust Video

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 10:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
Apes of the State are coming back to Orlando - Photo courtesy Apes of the State/Facebook
Photo courtesy Apes of the State/Facebook
Apes of the State are coming back to Orlando
Apes of the State's Saturday show at Stardust Video will be the 18th played by the band on their current tour with Doom Scroll.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania, quartet classifies their music as folk-punk, with mostly acoustic instruments  played with a fundamentally punkish approach to songcraft and delivery.

Their sound is built around the voice of April Hartman, aka Apes, the singer/guitarist who founded the band in 2016. The group also includes co-founder Dan Ebersole on mandolin, Mollie Swartz on violin and Colin Grandstaff on harmonica.

It's been almost a decade since Hartman left her native New Jersey and entered a rehab facility in Lancaster, a decision that not only saved her life, but ultimately produced a lot of excellent music. Her first album, All I Did This Summer Was Go to Rehab, was released the following year.

All I Did was the first of at least four studio albums, in addition to several EPs and split singles, all of which were released independently. This suits their DIY ethos just fine. You can see those values reflected in every aspect of their game, from aesthetics to logistics.

The band's current tour of Florida is their fourth, and it makes perfect sense that their sound resonates strongly in places like Gainesville and Orlando, where the artists have very similar influences and attitudes.

“We toured Florida in 2019 twice,” says Hartman, “once with Local News Legend and then again with the full acoustic Apes band in December right after we released Pipe Dream. We have always had a great time playing down in Florida! It’s definitely a commitment when it comes to touring. Because of the shape, it’s hard to just hit one Florida show and then leave. You gotta drive all the way down the peninsula and then out, so it makes much more sense to hang a few days and do a couple of shows, which is what we have always done.”

All of the band's songs ring through with an unmistakable sincerity — no put-on, no artifice. They probably couldn’t do it that way even if they wanted to, and they don’t want to. Our favorite number is “Internet Song”, which finds Apes singing from the rare position of an elder, talking about a world that no longer exists.

“I actually kind of sat down to write a sad, nostalgic song about growing up before the internet and cellphones and how we would walk around the neighborhood and knock on our friends’ doors to ask them to come play,” she says. “It ended up turning into a more goofy song that probably has some heavy Blink-182 inspiration since they were who I was listening to back when I was a kid roaming the neighborhood setting things on fire.”

Apes notes also that “the inspiration to add that ridiculous electric guitar solo in an otherwise completely acoustic song came from the song 'That One Limp Bizkit Song’ by Sledding With Tigers.”

Apes of the State play Stardust Video and Coffee with Doom Scroll, Danny Attack and Myles Bullen on Saturday, March 2, at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently $20 online.


Event Details
Apes of the States, Doom Scroll, Myles Bullen, Danny Attack

Apes of the States, Doom Scroll, Myles Bullen, Danny Attack

Sat., March 2, 7 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

facebook.com/stardustie

Stardust Video and Coffee


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Shelton Hull

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost brings MadSoul Music Festival to Orlando this weekend

By Matthew Moyer and Alexandra Sullivan

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost

Country singer Kacey Musgraves announces concert at Orlando's Kia Center in December

By Matthew Moyer

Kasey Musgraves plays Orlando at the end of the year

The Michel Camilo Trio holds court at Judson's Live with three nights of award-winning jazz

By Kyle Eagle

Catch the Michel Camilo Trio at Judson's Live this weekend

Orlando hip-hop adventurers Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter unite as DNA on new self-titled album

By Bao Le-Huu

Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter unite as DNA

The Michel Camilo Trio holds court at Judson's Live with three nights of award-winning jazz

By Kyle Eagle

Catch the Michel Camilo Trio at Judson's Live this weekend

Orlando hip-hop adventurers Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter unite as DNA on new self-titled album

By Bao Le-Huu

Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter unite as DNA

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost brings MadSoul Music Festival to Orlando this weekend

By Matthew Moyer and Alexandra Sullivan

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost

Indie-pop duo Lany are eager to play their two-night stand in Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Lany spend the weekend in ‘unhinged’ Orlando
More

February 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us