Rapper Sexyy Red brings her tour — and presidential campaign — to Orlando in September

Will she be able to 'Make America Sexyy Again'?

By on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 at 6:45 pm

click to enlarge Sexyy Red brings her candidacy to Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Sexyy Red brings her candidacy to Orlando
In just a few short months, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will be canvassing the country looking for votes — and rapper Sexyy Red will be too, as she takes her "Sexyy Red 4 President" tour to arenas all around the U.S.

The tour kicks off in late August in Seattle, with two Florida dates (in Tampa and Orlando) set for the latter part of the tour. Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA and a promised special guest will be touring support throughout the trek.

The Sexyy Red 4 President Tour spins off the St. Louis rapper's recent In Sexyy We Trust mixtape, keeping everything thematically airtight.

Sexyy Red plays Addition Financial Arena on Sept. 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, through Ticketmaster.


Location Details

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

additionfiarena.com


Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

June 19, 2024

