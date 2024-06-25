Rapper Sexyy Red brings her tour — and presidential campaign — to Orlando in September

The tour kicks off in late August in Seattle, with two Florida dates (in Tampa and Orlando) set for the latter part of the tour. Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA and a promised special guest will be touring support throughout the trek.
The Sexyy Red 4 President Tour spins off the St. Louis rapper's recent In Sexyy We Trust mixtape, keeping everything thematically airtight.
Sexyy Red plays Addition Financial Arena on Sept. 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, through Ticketmaster.
