Rapper Rico Nasty performs as part of UCF's Homecoming celebrations this week

And it's free for UCF students

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 9:51 am

Photo courtesy Rico Nasty/Facebook
UCF is getting down and nasty during its 2023 Homecoming with a live performance from cutthroat rap princess Rico Nasty. Nasty, known offstage as Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, brings her “Monster Tour” to the Addition Financial Arena Thursday.

The hip-hop sensation started her music career when she was only a high school student, and has gained more than 2 million monthly Spotify listeners since just 2016. Nasty combines heavy metal, hyper-pop and alternative rap to produce a unique sound, landing her on year-end lists at major music publications like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Dazed and GQ.

While the concert is specific to UCF’s Homecoming festivities, anyone can attend the ticketed event. UCF students get free entry with a valid student ID, and non-students can purchase tickets.

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, free-$25.

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

35 events

October 25, 2023

