Rapper Rico Nasty performs as part of UCF's Homecoming celebrations this week

The hip-hop sensation started her music career when she was only a high school student, and has gained more than 2 million monthly Spotify listeners since just 2016. Nasty combines heavy metal, hyper-pop and alternative rap to produce a unique sound, landing her on year-end lists at major music publications like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Dazed and GQ.
While the concert is specific to UCF’s Homecoming festivities, anyone can attend the ticketed event. UCF students get free entry with a valid student ID, and non-students can purchase tickets.
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, free-$25.
Location Details
