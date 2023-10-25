Rapper Rico Nasty performs as part of UCF's Homecoming celebrations this week

Photo courtesy Rico Nasty/Facebook

UCF is getting down and nasty during its 2023 Homecoming with a live performance from cutthroat rap princess Rico Nasty. Nasty, known offstage as Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, brings her “Monster Tour” to the Addition Financial Arena Thursday.The hip-hop sensation started her music career when she was only a high school student, and has gained more than 2 million monthly Spotify listeners since just 2016. Nasty combines heavy metal, hyper-pop and alternative rap to produce a unique sound, landing her on year-end lists at major music publications likeandWhile the concert is specific to UCF’s Homecoming festivities, anyone can attend the ticketed event. UCF students get free entry with a valid student ID, and non-students can purchase tickets.