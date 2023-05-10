Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Rapper/producer TzariZM is back on the mic at last with new album

‘O.T.H.E.R.’ keeps the flame blazing for hip-hop’s true school

By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 4:05 am

click to enlarge Orlando rapper/producer TzariZM releases a new album - Photo by Yaischa Dukes
Photo by Yaischa Dukes
Orlando rapper/producer TzariZM releases a new album
Creatively, Orlando’s TzariZM has spent recent years deep in production work for notable acts like Planet Asia, Homeboy Sandman, Wordsworth, Apathy & Celph Titled and Killarmy’s 9th Prince. Now, the hip-hop warhorse is at last returning to his roots as a rapper and getting back on the mic.

More than just another album, the freshly dropped O.T.H.E.R. (an acronym for “Over Time He Earns Respect”) is the first time TzariZM has laid raps to tape in nearly a decade. At a generous 18 tracks, the extensive LP shows that the man has stockpiled a lot to say. Even more remarkably, though, he shows little sign of dust or rust.


There are some notable guests on the mic (Midaz the Beast, Okito, MoZaic, Viz Major, Aahmean, Critical), on the decks (DJ Dolo76) and behind the boards (Nottz, Little Vic and IMakeMadBeats). But the story of this record is all about the resurrection of Tzar in all his varied splendor.

As a reminder of his double-threat talent, the rapper also produced the lion’s share of the album’s tracks himself. The result is an impressively self-contained and powerfully cohesive opus.

Steeped in the tradition of rap’s golden age, O.T.H.E.R. keeps the flame blazing for hip-hop’s true school. Both the on-rails rapping and the assertive back tracks come straight from a time when style was rooted in technique and fundamentals. Between Tzar’s tough, tight flow and the hard-stepping production, O.T.H.E.R. is both a specimen of street finesse and a fresh reaffirmation of TzariZM as a leading man.

Yes, call it a comeback. O.T.H.E.R. now streams everywhere.

Better yet, see it live at the album release party on May 27 at hip-hop haven the Commission Beer Chamber, where TzariZM will perform alongside Midaz the Beast, Abbott & Brown and DJ Dolo76.
About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
