Rapper-producer 454 plays big homecoming show at Orlando's Henao Center on Saturday

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge 454 plays a homecoming show in Orlando this weekend - Photo by Lauren Davis
Photo by Lauren Davis
454 plays a homecoming show in Orlando this weekend

Count rapper-producer 454 among the latest class of ascendant homegrown talents.

The Longwood skater kid born Willie Wilson first distinguished himself as a seriously gifted street shredder sick enough to be featured in TransWorld Skateboarding (RIP).

Since moving to New York, he’s quickly making a hot name for himself as a musician. With a psychedelic rap style that’s both surreal and utterly now, he’s racked up a heavyweight list of fans-turned-collaborators like Denzel Curry and Frank Ocean.

Now that he’s coming up with tons of underground velocity, the young hotshot will be making a big homecoming with his first headlining show here. Go give this shooting star some due hometown love.

Rounding out the bill is his rapper sister Pig the Gemini and punk bands Three Knee Deep and the Gas.

(7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Henao Contemporary Center, $15)

